8 Essential Dessert Sauces

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to make Richard Blais’s one-step dulce de leche. (Watch the video here.) Now that you’ve mastered that classic dessert sauce, try one of these:

1. Classic Butterscotch Sauce

Sticky and deeply flavorful, this sauce is the perfect ice cream topping.

2. Strawberry Sauce

Fresh strawberries, orange zest, white wine and anise come together in this bright sauce.

3. Hot Fudge Sauce

This hot fudge sauce is perfect: Rich and shiny, it gets pleasantly chewy when it hits cold ice cream.

4. Classic Crème Anglaise

This deceptively simple sauce makes any dessert more elegant.

5. Salted Caramel Sauce

Perfect on a fruit tart or ice cream sundae, this salty-sweet sauce keeps for two weeks in the fridge.

6. Fresh Blueberry Sauce

This four-ingredient sauce is so easy to make.

7. Chocolate Shell

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his version of Magic Shell (a sauce that quickly hardens when poured over cold things) with coconut oil to give it additional flavor.

8. Praline Sauce

Take sweet-potato pie over the top with this nutty sauce.

