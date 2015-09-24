8 Essential Dessert Sauces

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to make Richard Blais’s one-step dulce de leche. Now that you’ve mastered that classic dessert sauce, try one of these.

F&W Editors
September 24, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to make Richard Blais’s one-step dulce de leche. (Watch the video here.) Now that you’ve mastered that classic dessert sauce, try one of these:

1. Classic Butterscotch Sauce 
Sticky and deeply flavorful, this sauce is the perfect ice cream topping.

2. Strawberry Sauce 
Fresh strawberries, orange zest, white wine and anise come together in this bright sauce.

3. Hot Fudge Sauce 
This hot fudge sauce is perfect: Rich and shiny, it gets pleasantly chewy when it hits cold ice cream.

4. Classic Crème Anglaise 
This deceptively simple sauce makes any dessert more elegant.

5. Salted Caramel Sauce 
Perfect on a fruit tart or ice cream sundae, this salty-sweet sauce keeps for two weeks in the fridge.

6. Fresh Blueberry Sauce 
This four-ingredient sauce is so easy to make.

7. Chocolate Shell 
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his version of Magic Shell (a sauce that quickly hardens when poured over cold things) with coconut oil to give it additional flavor.

8. Praline Sauce 
Take sweet-potato pie over the top with this nutty sauce.

Related: How to Make Caramel Sauce
16 Great Ice Cream Sundaes
16 Gooey Desserts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up