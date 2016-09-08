8 Easy Game Day Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

One of the best things about football season? The food. But you don’t want to be stuck preparing it right before the game. Instead, make one of these amazingly hearty slow-cooker recipes that can all be thrown together ahead of time and kept warm until you’re ready to eat.

These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll. FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.

Tangy and lightly spicy, this delicious stew includes terrifically chewy hominy.

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.” CHRISTINA HOLMES

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.”

These simple, delicious tacos feature tinga, the smoky Mexican tomato sauce. © John Kernick

Chef Jenn Louis cooks this smoky chicken in the oven, but it’s also easy to make in a slow cooker.

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining. FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining.

Serve this richly flavorful, saucy pulled pork on hamburger buns with coleslaw, thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight. FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight.

This hearty chili is packed with beans, hominy, mushrooms and peppers.