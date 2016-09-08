8 Easy Game Day Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Have your crockpot do the work for you this football season.
One of the best things about football season? The food. But you don’t want to be stuck preparing it right before the game. Instead, make one of these amazingly hearty slow-cooker recipes that can all be thrown together ahead of time and kept warm until you’re ready to eat.
1. Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.
2. Slow Cooker Mexican Pork and Tomatillo Stew
Tangy and lightly spicy, this delicious stew includes terrifically chewy hominy.
3. Seafood-and-Chicken Gumbo
Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.”
4. Chicken Tinga Tacos
Chef Jenn Louis cooks this smoky chicken in the oven, but it’s also easy to make in a slow cooker.
5. Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja
This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining.
6. Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork
Serve this richly flavorful, saucy pulled pork on hamburger buns with coleslaw, thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.
7. Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar
Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight.
8. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili
This hearty chili is packed with beans, hominy, mushrooms and peppers.