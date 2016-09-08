8 Easy Game Day Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

© Hannah Queen

Have your crockpot do the work for you this football season.

F&W Editors
September 08, 2016

One of the best things about football season? The food. But you don’t want to be stuck preparing it right before the game. Instead, make one of these amazingly hearty slow-cooker recipes that can all be thrown together ahead of time and kept warm until you’re ready to eat.

1. Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce 

These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.

FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.

2. Slow Cooker Mexican Pork and Tomatillo Stew

Tangy and lightly spicy, this delicious stew includes terrifically chewy hominy.

3. Seafood-and-Chicken Gumbo 

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.”

CHRISTINA HOLMES

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.”

4. Chicken Tinga Tacos 

These simple, delicious tacos feature tinga, the smoky Mexican tomato sauce.

© John Kernick

Chef Jenn Louis cooks this smoky chicken in the oven, but it’s also easy to make in a slow cooker.

5. Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja 

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining.

FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining.

6. Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork 

Serve this richly flavorful, saucy pulled pork on hamburger buns with coleslaw, thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.

7. Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar 

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight.

FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight.

8. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili 

This hearty chili is packed with beans, hominy, mushrooms and peppers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up