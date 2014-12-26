8 Easy Casseroles for a Crowd

Easy to make and and hearty enough to feed a house full of hungry guests, any of these casseroles is a great option for Christmas weekend entertaining.

1. Macaroni-and-Beef Casserole

This cumin-scented casserole has a delectably crisp, cheesy topping.

2. Triple-Cheese Curried Cauliflower Gratin

Chef Sang Yoon uses vadouvan, a curry spice blend with dried shallots and garlic, to season this creamy gratin.

3. Lasagna-Style Baked Pennette with Meat Sauce

This hearty baked pasta is chef Tom Valenti's ultimate make-ahead meal.

4. Baked Shells with Pesto, Mozzarella and Meat Sauce

Pasta shells, ground beef, tomatoes and pesto come together in this classic baked dish.

5. Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta

Pasta for breakfast may seem unusual to Americans, but this Greek-inspired recipe might win a few converts.

6. Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes

This filling combination of crumbled chorizo, crispy potatoes and eggs is chef David Kinch's Mexican-Californian twist on rösti, the classic Swiss fried-potato breakfast.

7. Fusilli with Three Cheeses and Red Bell Pepper

Macaroni and cheese with an upscale twist—create your own blend of cheese with what you have on hand.

8. Creamy Tuna Noodle Cazuela

Piquillo peppers and imported tuna add a Spanish flair to a classic American dish.

