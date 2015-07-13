8 Drinks to Make with Cucumber, Unsung Hero of Summer Cocktails

A well-stocked summer bar should include a wide array of fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit and watermelon. But it should also include one vegetable: the cucumber. Naturally cooling with a light and pleasant sweetness, cucumber is an incredible and often overlooked ingredient for some of the best, most refreshing summer cocktails. Here, eight drinks to make with the super-cool cucumber.

1. Cucumber Cosmopolitan

This spin on a Cosmopolitan gets a triple hit of cucumber from cucumber water, a cucumber spear and Hendrick’s, a Scottish gin that’s infused with both cucumber and rose petals.

2. Pepino’s Revenge

Basil gives this cucumber and tequila cocktail a slightly savory flavor.

3. Cilantro Cooler

This light, summery cilantro-spike drink is a great aperitif.

4. Cucumber Margarita

The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumber-infused tequila.

5. Cheval

This take on a Moscow Mule is made with muddled cucumber.

6. Cucumber-Honeydew Freeze

Cucumber and melon are a great match because they are from the same botanical family.

7. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke

Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update. The cucumber is fresh and herbaceous, and even though the cocktail contains simple syrup, a pinch of salt makes it more dry than sweet.

8. Silver Monk

A pinch of salt adds complexity to this sophisticated, bittersweet drink.

Related: 26 Refreshing Summer Drinks

Modern Summer Cocktails

More Cucumber Recipes