8 Drinks to Make with Cucumber, Unsung Hero of Summer Cocktails

A well-stocked summer bar should include a wide array of fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit and watermelon. But it should also include one vegetable: the cucumber. Naturally cooling with a light and pleasant sweetness, cucumber is an incredible and often overlooked ingredient for some of the best, most refreshing summer cocktails. Here, eight drinks to make with the super-cool cucumber.
1. Cucumber Cosmopolitan
This spin on a Cosmopolitan gets a triple hit of cucumber from cucumber water, a cucumber spear and Hendrick’s, a Scottish gin that’s infused with both cucumber and rose petals.
2. Pepino’s Revenge
Basil gives this cucumber and tequila cocktail a slightly savory flavor.
3. Cilantro Cooler
This light, summery cilantro-spike drink is a great aperitif.
4. Cucumber Margarita
The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumber-infused tequila.
5. Cheval
This take on a Moscow Mule is made with muddled cucumber.
6. Cucumber-Honeydew Freeze
Cucumber and melon are a great match because they are from the same botanical family.
7. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke
Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update. The cucumber is fresh and herbaceous, and even though the cocktail contains simple syrup, a pinch of salt makes it more dry than sweet.
8. Silver Monk
A pinch of salt adds complexity to this sophisticated, bittersweet drink.
