8 Dishes to Bring You Luck in the New Year

You may be a bit skeptical, but some foods are believed to be luckier than others. Feast on these beneficial dishes to ensure good fortune—or at least to ensure you start 2016 off full of great meals.

Homemade Bagels

Round foods, like bagels and doughnuts, are a tasty way to start the day and also symbolize coming full circle. As this year is coming to an end, it's good to remember that 2016 is just about to begin.

Warm Soba in Broth with Spinach and Tofu

In Japan and China, long noodles represent longevity—but only if you don't cut or break the noodles. Thankfully, this recipe serves them in a dashi broth, so slurping should be a bit easier.

Lentils with Leeks and Cotechino Sausage

Cotechino con lenticchie (pork sausage with lentils) is a traditional New Year's dish in Italy. The tiny, green legumes resemble coins and plump while cooking, symbolizing growing wealth.

Roasted Branzino with Caper Butter

Roasting fish whole not only keeps it moist and adds extra flavor, but eating it from head to tail is said to give you good luck from the beginning of the year to the very end.

Grilled Pork Chops with Concord Grapes

Pigs, who root forward while planting their feet in the ground, signify forward movement. That makes these savory pork chops a very positive protein choice. If you want to be a bit more traditional, don't cook the grapes as instructed in this recipe. In Spain, it's customary to eat 12 of them at the stroke of midnight to bring prosperity in each of the coming months.

Peppered Cornbread

This cornbread isn't just super tender, but it's also the same color as gold—to indicate a year of riches.

Collard Greens with Black-Eyed Peas

A classic Southern combination, this recipe is perfect for New Year's. The greens look like paper money, and the peas resemble coins. Eating this recipe of tender Collards and flavorful peas will not only be good for your health, but also (hopefully) your wallet.

Double Chocolate Bundt Cake

Much like bagels and doughnuts, the circular Bundt cake is a delicious reminder that every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

Bonus tip: While you may be tempted to eat as much of these favored foods to give you the most prosperous year yet, it's important not to get greedy. Having food left on your plate after midnight is associated with a stocked pantry in the New Year.