8 Delicious Recipes for 4 Iconic BBQ Styles

This great nation of ours boasts an array of very specific and very delicious types of barbecue. But there are four iconic styles that reign supreme: Carolina, Memphis, Kansas City and Texas. Before the summer is over, take the time to try out each unique style with these excellent recipes.

Carolina Barbecue

There are multiple styles of barbecue within North and South Carolina, but they all have this in common: pulled pork.

Carolina Pulled Pork

Traditional Carolina barbecue begins with a whole hog smoked over coals. For easier at-home cooking, cook pork shoulder for 12 hours in a 275 degree oven before smoking it for about one hour in a backyard grill.

Eastern Carolina Barbecue Sauce

This tangy vinegar-based sauce combines the roasting juices from pulled pork with white wine vinegar, cider vinegar, dark brown sugar and sweet smoked paprika.

Western Carolina Barbecue Sauce

This take on the classic barbecue sauce simply adds some ketchup to the above recipe for Eastern Carolina–style sauce.

Memphis Barbecue

Slow-cooked wet ribs and dry ribs and chopped pork sandwiches are the signature dishes in Memphis.

Memphis Dry Rub Ribs

These baby back ribs are rubbed with an easy-to-make spice mix, then grilled until the meat is nearly falling off the bones.

Kansas City Barbecue

In Kansas City, barbecue means a variety of dry-rubbed meats served with a sweet, tomato-based barbecue sauce on the side.

Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor.

Kansas City–Style Barbecue Sauce

Paul Kirk, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, jokes that this sauce reflects the style of his hometown “because I said so.” But it also has the characteristic tomato base of KC’s classic sauces.

Texas Barbecue

Much like the Carolinas, Texas also boasts multiple regional barbecue styles. But the most well-known is the west Texas cowboy-style, in which the meat is cooked directly over heat from a wood fire.

Robb Walsh’s Texas Barbecue Brisket

This juicy, tender brisket gets most of its flavor from being smoked over hardwood, along with a simple seasoning of salt and pepper and a garlicky mop.

True Texas Barbecue Sauce

Dean Fearing’s sauce is tangy, sticky and sweet. It’s perfect with barbecued chicken.

Related: 15 Delicious Recipes for Barbecued Ribs

7 Great BBQ Sauce Recipes

20 More Barbecue Recipes

Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork