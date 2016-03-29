8 Delicious Lamb Recipes for a Passover Seder

A traditional Passover Seder plate includes plate includes a shank bone, which symbolizes the sacrificial lamb that was offered in the Temple in Jerusalem. While it's appropriate to serve lamb for Passover, rules govern the preparation and are subject to various interpretations. But if you're serving a reform meal (or just looking for an excuse to have lamb for dinner), here are nine terrific lamb recipes to try for Passover.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern dresses simple roast leg of lamb with a tangy, bright side of pickled cherries.

A jammy Zinfandel and dried fruit lend a ton of flavor to lamb-shoulder chops.

Star chef Suzanne Goin serves this delicious leg of lamb with a Meyer lemon salsa. © Tina Rupp

This simple roast is perfect for a large Passover seder.

Frying herbs like rosemary, parsley and sage for less than 45 seconds in a half inch of oil makes them ultracrispy; they are delicious with tender lamb chops.

Chef Dave Beran loves the meaty combination of lamb and olives.

Sweet-and-sour shallot jam made from dates, honey and apple cider vinegar accompanies this fantastic roast.

Roasted rack of lamb is a brilliant centerpiece dish because it's impressive and surprisingly easy to make.