8 Delicious Grains and Greens Recipes for Thanksgiving

F&W's Kay Chun shows eight delicious ways to serve greens and grains as Thanksgiving sides.
1. Mushroom-Barley Salad
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 3/4 pound mixed mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring, until golden, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat twice to cook a total of 2 pounds of mushrooms, adding more oil as necessary. Stir in 5 cups cooked barley, 2 teaspoons chopped sage, 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4 cup olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Serves 8 to 10.
2. Quinoa Brittle
Toss 2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa on a large baking sheet with 2 tablespoons canola oil. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes, until crisp. In a saucepan, cook 11/2 cups sugar over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until amber. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, then stir in the quinoa and 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds. Spread thinly on a baking sheet to cool. Makes 1 pound.
3. Bulgur-Topped Squash
In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 1/4 cups cooked bulgur; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until crispy, 12 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon crushed coriander seeds. Sprinkle onto 16 roasted kabocha squash wedges, along with scallions. Serves 8.
4. Wheat Berry Queso
Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large cast-iron skillet. Whisk in 1/4 cup flour over moderate heat until golden. Whisk in 2 cups milk and cook until thickened, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 2 1/2 cups cooked wheat berries, 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese, two 6-ounce cans drained tuna and 1/2 cup snipped chives. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.
5. Cool Ranch Kale Dip
Blanch 10 ounces baby kale in salted water for 30 seconds; drain well, squeeze dry and coarsely chop. Transfer to a bowl and stir in 2 cups labneh, 1/4 cup each buttermilk and chopped chives, 1 tablespoon each granulated garlic and onion and 3/4 teaspoon each dried dill and parsley; season with salt and pepper. Makes 3 cups.
6. Mustard Greens Salad
In a large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup cider vinegar with 1/2 cup canola oil and 2 tablespoons each stone-ground mustard and lemon juice. Add 12 ounces shredded mustard greens, 2 peeled and sliced apples and 1/2 cup chopped dill. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 10 to 12.
7. Spinach-Radish Salad
In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil with 3 tablespoons lime juice and 1 cup each sliced scallions and cilantro leaves. Add 10 ounces stemmed curly spinach and 2 cups sliced radishes and season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled pork rinds. Serves 10 to 12.
8. Piccata Swiss Chard
In a large pot, heat 1/4 cup olive oil. Add 1/4 cup each drained capers and minced garlic; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 3 minutes. In batches, stir in 1 pound stemmed and coarsely chopped Swiss chard (from 3 bunches) until wilted. Add 1/4 cup each lemon juice and chopped parsley; season with salt and pepper. Serves 10 to 12.