8 Delicious Grains and Greens Recipes for Thanksgiving

© Christina Holmes

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 3/4 pound mixed mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring, until ­golden, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat twice to cook a total of 2 pounds of mushrooms, adding more oil as necessary. Stir in 5 cups cooked barley, 2 teaspoons chopped sage, 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4 cup olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Serves 8 to 10.

© Christina Holmes

Toss 2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa on a large baking sheet with 2 tablespoons canola oil. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes, until crisp. In a saucepan, cook 11/2 cups ­sugar over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until amber. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, then stir in the quinoa and 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds. Spread thinly on a baking sheet to cool. Makes 1 pound.

© Christina Holmes

In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 1/4 cups cooked bulgur; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until crispy, 12 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon crushed coriander seeds. Sprinkle onto 16 roasted kabocha squash wedges, along with scallions. Serves 8.

© Christina Holmes

Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large cast-iron skillet. Whisk in 1/4 cup flour over moderate heat until golden. Whisk in 2 cups milk and cook until thickened, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 2 1/2 cups cooked wheat berries, 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese, two 6-ounce cans drained tuna and 1/2 cup snipped chives. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

Serve this tangy buttermilk dip with a mix of fresh crudité (such as cucumber spears, radishes, carrots, endive, etc.) and pita chips or seeded breadsticks. Wash and cut your veggies the day before and store in the fridge for easy day-of assembly. © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Blanch 10 ounces baby kale in salted water for 30 seconds; drain well, squeeze dry and coarsely chop. Transfer to a bowl and stir in 2 cups labneh, 1/4 cup each buttermilk and chopped chives, 1 tablespoon each granulated garlic and onion and 3/4 teaspoon each dried dill and parsley; season with salt and pepper. Makes 3 cups.

© Christina Holmes

In a large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup cider vinegar with 1/2 cup canola oil and 2 tablespoons each stone-ground mustard and lemon juice. Add 12 ounces shredded mustard greens, 2 peeled and sliced apples and 1/2 cup chopped dill. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 10 to 12.

© Christina Holmes

In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil with 3 tablespoons lime juice and 1 cup each sliced scallions and cilantro leaves. Add 10 ounces stemmed curly spinach and 2 cups sliced radishes and season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled pork rinds. Serves 10 to 12.

© Christina Holmes

In a large pot, heat 1/4 cup olive oil. Add 1/4 cup each drained capers and minced garlic; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 3 minutes. In batches, stir in 1 pound stemmed and coarsely chopped Swiss chard (from 3 bunches) until wilted. Add 1/4 cup each lemon juice and chopped parsley; season with salt and pepper. Serves 10 to 12.