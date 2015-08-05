8 Crisp, Fresh and Totally Satisfying Lettuce Cup Recipes

Crunchy green lettuce leaves are a super-fun way to scoop up steak, chicken, pork or seafood. Whether served as a crowd-pleasing starter or a light and healthy main course, these eight flavor-packed lettuce cup recipes are perfect for summer meals:

1. Asian Salmon Lettuce Cups

Perfect for lunch, this recipe can easily be made using leftover baked salmon.

2. Sweet and Sour Pork in Lettuce Cups

Diane Cu and Todd Porter season the pork that goes into lettuce cups with an appealing mix of flavors, including lime juice and zest, fish sauce and honey.

3. Turkish Lettuce Wraps

The rich and luscious sesame sauce is key to these quick Middle Eastern–flavored, steak-stuffed lettuce cups.

4. Latin-Spiced Chicken in Lettuce Cups

Bill Telepan’s easy spiced chicken in lettuce cups is a great combination of meaty, crunchy and fresh.

5. Spicy Uni-Lardo Sushi in Lettuce Cups

These lettuce cups are filled with surprising and boldly flavored ingredients—crisped balls of sushi rice wrapped in paper-thin sheets of lardo (pork fat) and topped with fresh uni (sea urchin).

6. Spicy Asian-Chicken-Salad Lettuce Cups

Here, mayonnaise is spiked with chile sauce and toasted sesame oil. Water chestnuts make for a nice crunch.

7. Stir-Fried Five-Spice Pork with Lettuce Cups

The chunks of tender, succulent pork shoulder in this recipe are seasoned with Chinese five-spice powder (a mixture of cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns), which is a fast way to add Asian flavor.



8. Thai Chicken and Wheat Berry Salad

This hearty chicken-and-wheat-berry salad takes just 20 minutes to make.

