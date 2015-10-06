8 Crisp and Crunchy Fall Salads

Now that chilly fall weather is here, you’re probably tempted to indulge in hearty stews and creamy casseroles. Our suggestion? Go with it. But on the side, make sure to serve one of these crunchy, colorful and good-for-you salads made with fresh fall produce.

1. Fall Harvest Salad

This salad epitomizes fall flavors, with its chunks of butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, pecans and greens.

2. Roasted Root-Vegetable Salad with Persimmons

When they’re ripe, Fuyu persimmons are as sweet as sugar. Chef Tom Fundaro features them in this satisfying and nicely bitter fall salad.

3. Escarole Salad with Apples, Blue Cheese and Pecans

This classic salad features fall flavors dressed with a light and tangy mustard-shallot vinaigrette.

4. Spicy Greens and Pear Salad with Pomegranate Gremolata

Tar pomegranate, bitter watercress and arugula, and sweet pear come together in this spicy salad.

5. Asian Pear and Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese

This simple salad has a perfect mix of bitter (arugula), sweet (Asian pear), tangy (lemon dressing) and crunchy (pumpkin seeds).

6. Beet-and-Apple Salad

This easy version of a salad from George Mendes calls for jarred horseradish instead of fresh and supermarket apple-cider vinegar instead of rare Austrian Gegenbauer cider vinegar.

7. Kale Salad with Root Vegetables and Apple

Refreshing and superhealthy, this salad is one of chef Marcus Samuelsson’s favorite ways to showcase kale.

8. Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

This delicious quinoa salad is a great meal-in-one.

