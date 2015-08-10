8 Cocktails to Try If You Love a Margarita

Citrusy, tangy and a little salty (if you like it that way), the margarita is a staple summer cocktail. But it’s not the only drink that fits that flavor profile. Here, more great bright and vibrant tequila cocktails for margarita obsessives looking to try something new.
1. Pepino’s Revenge
Tequila, lime, cucumber and basil are a refreshing, slightly savory combination in this delicious cocktail.
2. Punto Pomelo
This spiced, grapefruit cocktail is spectacular with spicy foods.
3. Silver Monk
Big grains of salt rim many a margarita glass. But as this cocktail proves, a pinch of salt can add complexity to sophisticated bittersweet drinks.
4. Mexican Three-Way
Tamarind concentrate gives this drink a funky fruitiness.
5. Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher
A perfect warm weather drink, this cocktail is made with crushed mint, lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda.
6. Better than Advil
This limey, spicy, salty tequila cocktail is a great Sunday-brunch drink (hence the name).
7. Agave Nero
Chambord gives this drink a rich sweetness and beautiful red-purple hue.
8. Sueño
Rosemary makes this drink fantastically aromatic; cucumber makes it incredibly refreshing.
