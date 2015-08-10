8 Cocktails to Try If You Love a Margarita

Citrusy, tangy and a little salty (if you like it that way), the margarita is a staple summer cocktail. But it’s not the only drink that fits that flavor profile. Here, more great bright and vibrant tequila cocktails for margarita obsessives looking to try something new.

F&W Editors
August 10, 2015

1. Pepino’s Revenge 
Tequila, lime, cucumber and basil are a refreshing, slightly savory combination in this delicious cocktail.

2. Punto Pomelo 
This spiced, grapefruit cocktail is spectacular with spicy foods.

3. Silver Monk 
Big grains of salt rim many a margarita glass. But as this cocktail proves, a pinch of salt can add complexity to sophisticated bittersweet drinks.

4. Mexican Three-Way 
Tamarind concentrate gives this drink a funky fruitiness.

5. Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher 
A perfect warm weather drink, this cocktail is made with crushed mint, lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda.

6. Better than Advil 
This limey, spicy, salty tequila cocktail is a great Sunday-brunch drink (hence the name).

7. Agave Nero 
Chambord gives this drink a rich sweetness and beautiful red-purple hue.

8. Sueño 
Rosemary makes this drink fantastically aromatic; cucumber makes it incredibly refreshing.

