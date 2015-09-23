8 Cocktails to Make with Rich and Fruity Sloe Gin

It's time to get to know sloe gin: The vibrant liqueur is made with ripe sloes (a relative of the plum family), giving it a deep ruby red color and delicious jammy and fruity flavor. Here are eight spectacular sloe gin cocktails to make now:

1. The Manhattan Exposition

This cocktail features 19th-century components like sloe gin and Boker's bitters (flavored with cardamom and bitter orange peel).

2. Gin Lane

"Gin Lane" refers to William Hogarth's famous 18th-century engraving depicting the evils of London's "gin craze." Gin and sloe gin flavor this potent cocktail.

3. Spirited Sloe 75

This lovely cocktail featuring sloe gin, simple syrup, lemon juice, lime juice, bitters and sparkling wine is extremely well-balanced.

4. Gin Genie

Master bartender Wayne Collins's eye-catching Gin Genie won Drinks International's 2001 Cocktail Challenge. Its name comes from the David Bowie song "The Jean Genie."

5. Lipspin

"The three ingredients in this drink look odd together on paper but are in fact delicious," says mixologist Philip Ward. "Cynar is bitter and sloe gin is a bit sweet. I can remember thinking, 'Would they work with tequila?’" They do.

6. Sloe Food

Jeff Grdinich designed this cocktail for after-dinner lingering.

7. Chester Rapkin

Brooklyn mixologist Jeremy Oertel created this plummy take on a Negroni for the SoHo Grand Hotel in Manhattan. The name refers to the urban planner who coined the abbreviation “SoHo.”

8. The Millionaire

This delicious drink boasts flavors of dark rum, sloe gin, apricot brandy and lime juice.

Related: How a High-Tech Bartender Makes a Gin Martini

5 Small-Batch Gins to Try

How to Make a Mind-Blowing Gin and Tonic—Without Gin