8 Cheesy Snack Recipes That Take 30 Minutes or Less

Richard Blais’s supersimple cheese crisps (featured in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips) take just 30 seconds to make. Sadly, not all deliciously cheesy snacks can be so quick—but they don’t have to take forever. Here, eight speedy, 30-minute, cheese-packed snacks.

F&W Editors
October 07, 2015

1. Creamy Cheese and Green Herb Spread 
This fresh cheese spread, called cervelle de canut, is a specialty of Lyon, France; the name means "silk worker's brain."

2. Provoleta with Oregano and Tomatoes 
According to chef and grill genius Francis Mallmann, the success of this incredibly simple dish—provolone seared in a cast-iron skillet until crisp, browned and melty—depends on the quality of the cheese itself. "You want a sharp, mature cheese that's about eight or nine months old," he says.

3. Broccoli Cheese Dunk 
Gooey and luscious, this addictive starter is like a deconstructed broccoli quesadilla.

4. Paprika Cheese Spread 
This fast cheese spread takes only 15 minutes to make.

5. Pimento Cheese Quesadillas 
Tangy pimento cheese is fantastic in these easy quesadillas.

6. Corn Queso Fundido 
F&W’s Justin Chapple uses frozen sweet corn to create this cheesy, slightly spicy dip.

7. Crispy Asiago Frico 
These simple disks of crispy fried cheese can be easily upgraded with crushed macadamia nuts or sesame seeds.

8. Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités 
With walnuts, mayonnaise, apples and grapes, this recipe is a riff on classic Waldorf salad.

