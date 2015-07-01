8 Canadian-Inspired Recipes to Celebrate Canada Day

The Fourth of July is still a few days away but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to celebrate. Need an excuse to throw an impromptu party? It’s Canada Day! Commemorate the 148th anniversary of the unification of our neighbors to the north with these Canadian-inspired recipes.

1. Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes

These just might be the world’s best and most indulgent baked potatoes. First they’re stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then they’re topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.

2. Nanaimo Bars

Named for their place of origin, the Canadian town of Nanaimo in British Columbia, these bars are terrifically salty and sweet.

3. French (Canadian) Onion Soup

French Canadian chef Hugue Dufour makes a pork broth for his French onion soup using bacon for smokiness and a pig’s food for richness.

4. Maple-Buttermilk Pudding Cake

This sweet and gooey pudding cake with crisp candied edges, a Maine favorite borrowed from neighboring Quebec, is known as a pouding aux chômeurs—the unemployed guy's pudding.

5. Cabin in the Woods

Smooth Canadian whisky is best in this ultra-boozy but richly flavored cocktail.

6. Canadian Bacon, Potato, and Swiss-Chard Gratin

Grated Gruyère cheese melts among ribbons of leafy Swiss chard and slices of Canadian bacon and potato. The dish bakes until the cheese on top is a crusty golden brown.

7. Cheese Fries with Crayfish and Gravy

In this Southern twist on Canadian poutine, the fries are topped with spicy pimento cheese, andouille gravy and crawfish, crab or shrimp.

8. Sugar-Maple Smash

This Canadian whisky drink gets a bright hit of acidity from muddled lemon wedges and unsweetened pineapple juice. Maple syrup rounds out the flavors.

