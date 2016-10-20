8 Brilliant Ways to Use Bacon in Pasta Dishes

In many Italian pasta dishes, you’ll find unsmoked cured pork, like pancetta or guanciale. These dishes, however, use American-style bacon in all of its smoky glory.
1. With capers and mint
Take a cue from the Amalfi Coast and brighten up a basic bacon pasta dish with briny capers, cherry tomatoes and herbs.
2. Cheesy and baked
Add bacon to a luscious riff on mac and cheese.
3. With bitter greens
Bacon’s smoky fat cuts the bitterness of greens, like escarole, broccoli rabe and endive.
4. Baked, with cauliflower
How do you make a creamy, cheesy bacon pasta dish (slightly) healthier? Reduce the amount of pasta you use by subbing in some cauliflower.
5. With brussels sprouts
Bacon and brussels sprouts are a classic match. Why not toss with pasta?
6. With clams
Make a mash-up of chowder and linguine and clams by adding bacon to your alle vongole.
7. With shrimp
Love bacon-wrapped shrimp? Then toss the smoky meat in your shrimp pasta dish and a winey tomato sauce.
8. Amatriciana
Mario Batali’s version of this Italian-American classic, which is essentially a spicy, bacon-y tomato sauce, is as satisfying as ever.
Cavatelli with Bacon and Arugula
