8 Bloody Marys That Really Do Count as a Serving of Vegetables

We just read the greatest news: According to a nutritionist interviewed by the Daily Mail, a Bloody Mary absolutely counts as one of the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables we are all supposed to consume every day. In fact, the popular brunch drink is absolutely packed with potassium, thanks to the tomato juice. The newspaper notes that maybe a Virgin Mary is better—but we’ll ignore that. Here, eight (relatively) healthy Bloody Marys.

1. Kimchi Bloody Mary

This clever Bloody Mary variation gets its heat and flavor from pureed kimchi, along with a dash of Sriracha.

2. Aviary’s Bloody Mary

Make this deconstructed Bloody Mary year-round with bottled tomato juice, though fresh, ripe summer tomatoes are preferable. As the colorful flavored ice cubes melt in the cocktail, they slowly season the drink.

3. Tomato Water Bloody Mary

Lighten up a Bloody Mary by replacing tomato juice with tomato water—tomatoes pureed with lemongrass, chile and onion, then strained.

4. De la Costa Bloody Mary

Inspired by the classic Bullshot, this recipe incorporates the tangy South American condiment chimichurri along with veal stock and freshly pressed tomato water.

5. Sriracha Bloody Mary

Sriracha replaces Tabasco in this version of a Bloody Mary.

6. Hellfire Club Bloody Mary

Black pepper, Tabasco and fresh chile give this delicious Bloody Mary a fiery kick.

7. Bloody Good Balsamic Mary

Balsamic vinegar gives this Bloody Mary a lot of depth and a delicious tang.

8. Thai Chile Bloody Marys

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes this zingy Bloody Mary spiced with pureed Thai chile in place of the traditional Tabasco, giving it a subtle, fruity sweetness.

Related: More Bloody Mary Cocktails

Fantastic Brunch Drinks

12 Garden-to-Glass Cocktails