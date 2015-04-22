8 Best Spring Recipes for the Grill

Memorial Day may still be a few weeks away, but your grill doesn't have to wait. Kick the season off early with these delicious recipes.

F&W Editors
April 22, 2015

Memorial Day may still be a few weeks away, but your grill doesn't have to wait. Kick the season off early with these delicious recipes.

1. Tuscan Chicken with Grilled Fennel and Onions 
This chicken has a triple hit of fennel: fennel seeds in the marinade, fennel pollen in the vinaigrette and grilled fennel on the side.

2. Grilled Radishes with Rosemary Brown Butter 
To make this delicious dish, radishes are tossed with rosemary-spiked brown butter and then quickly grilled.

3. Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon 
You can eat these tender pods whole. They develop a lovely charred flavor on the grill.

Related: More Grilling Ideas

4. Grilled Asparagus with Mozzarella 
Fresh mozzarella melts lightly on the just-grilled asparagus spears; lemon vinaigrette adds bite.

5. Grilled Shrimp Rolls with Sorrel 
The shrimp for these sandwiches is doused with gin and sherry, then charred on the grill.

6. Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce 
These charred leeks are incredible with a nutty, garlicky romesco.

7. Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates 
Protein-rich quinoa makes this salad of grilled spring vegetables just filling enough.

8. Grilled Artichokes with Lemon-Oregano Dipping Sauce 
Grilling artichokes gives them a terrifically smoky-sweet flavor.

Related: 26 Recipes for Grilled Shrimp
35 Grilled Chicken Recipes
23 Vegetarian Grilling Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up