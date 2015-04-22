8 Best Spring Recipes for the Grill

Memorial Day may still be a few weeks away, but your grill doesn't have to wait. Kick the season off early with these delicious recipes.

1. Tuscan Chicken with Grilled Fennel and Onions

This chicken has a triple hit of fennel: fennel seeds in the marinade, fennel pollen in the vinaigrette and grilled fennel on the side.

2. Grilled Radishes with Rosemary Brown Butter

To make this delicious dish, radishes are tossed with rosemary-spiked brown butter and then quickly grilled.

3. Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon

You can eat these tender pods whole. They develop a lovely charred flavor on the grill.

4. Grilled Asparagus with Mozzarella

Fresh mozzarella melts lightly on the just-grilled asparagus spears; lemon vinaigrette adds bite.

5. Grilled Shrimp Rolls with Sorrel

The shrimp for these sandwiches is doused with gin and sherry, then charred on the grill.

6. Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce

These charred leeks are incredible with a nutty, garlicky romesco.

7. Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates

Protein-rich quinoa makes this salad of grilled spring vegetables just filling enough.

8. Grilled Artichokes with Lemon-Oregano Dipping Sauce

Grilling artichokes gives them a terrifically smoky-sweet flavor.

