8 Best-Ever Filet Mignon Recipes

Today we celebrate the tenderest of meats. It’s National Filet Mignon Day! While it might not be in vogue to order filet at a steakhouse anymore thanks to coveted aged rib eyes and tomahawks, the ultra-tender, lean cut definitely has its place and is worth getting to know at home. Here, eight ways to cook the cutest cut around.

1. Poached Beef Fillet with Fines Herbes Dressing

Poaching slices of filet mignon in a vegetable-enhanced broth just until rosy seals in the delectable flavor.

2. Steak Diane

Diane-style means sautéing thinly sliced, pounded filet mignon in butter, then flambéing and basting it in a rich Cognac sauce.

3. Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches with Norton-Shiitake Sauce

Grilled strips of filet mignon are delicious on these garlicky sandwiches.

4. Shaking Beef

This sweet and vinegary Vietnamese dish is simply served with an easy soy-based sauce and lime wedges.

Related: Best Steak Recipes

5. Sparks’s Sautéed Filet Mignon with Yellow Tomato Vinaigrette

This is a great summer steak recipe because it calls for two summer staples: tomatoes and basil.

6. Rosen’s Lemon Charred Beef with Crisp Herbed Spaetzle

A marinade of brown sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil gives the tender filet mignon steaks terrific flavor.

7. Bloody Mary Steaks

These steaks are literally marinated in a Bloody Mary.

8. Filet Mignon with Shallots and Cognac

Fast and easy, this is a classic preparation for filet mignon steaks.

Related: 37 Juicy Steak Recipes

How to Cook Steak Sous Vide

Best Steaks in the U.S.