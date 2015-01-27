8 Bacon-Packed Super Bowl Recipes

Here, eight ways to eat more bacon this Sunday.

F&W Editors
January 27, 2015

If you've seen this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, you now know the effortless way to make big batches of extra-crispy bacon. It’s a super-smart skill that will take your Super Bowl party from good to great—because everything is better with bacon. Here, eight bacon-packed game day snacks to make this Sunday.

1. Bacon Guacamole 
It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.

2. Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon 
This sweet and salty snack is the definition of addictive.

3. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans 
To enhance the smoky flavor of these bacon-and-pecan-topped brownies, mix bacon fat into the batter.

4. Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeño Tacos 
These cheesy tacos are almost like mini quesadillas.

5. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini 
The only thing that can make tangy, creamy pimento cheese better is bacon.

6. Grilled Cheese-and-Bacon Sandwiches with Cheese Curds 
Cheese curds are milky and delicious in grilled cheese sandwiches like these, which get an extra hit of flavor from savory beef bouillon-infused mayonnaise.

7. Maple-Bacon Popcorn 
Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.

8. Smoked Cheddar and Bacon Quesadillas 
These hearty quesadillas are crazy easy to make.

