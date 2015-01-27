8 Bacon-Packed Super Bowl Recipes

Here, eight ways to eat more bacon this Sunday.
If you've seen this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, you now know the effortless way to make big batches of extra-crispy bacon. It’s a super-smart skill that will take your Super Bowl party from good to great—because everything is better with bacon. Here, eight bacon-packed game day snacks to make this Sunday.
1. Bacon Guacamole
It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.
2. Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon
This sweet and salty snack is the definition of addictive.
3. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans
To enhance the smoky flavor of these bacon-and-pecan-topped brownies, mix bacon fat into the batter.
4. Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeño Tacos
These cheesy tacos are almost like mini quesadillas.
5. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini
The only thing that can make tangy, creamy pimento cheese better is bacon.
6. Grilled Cheese-and-Bacon Sandwiches with Cheese Curds
Cheese curds are milky and delicious in grilled cheese sandwiches like these, which get an extra hit of flavor from savory beef bouillon-infused mayonnaise.
7. Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.
8. Smoked Cheddar and Bacon Quesadillas
These hearty quesadillas are crazy easy to make.
