7 Wine or Spirit Gifts for Every Personality Type

© Chrissy Lau

F&W’s Ray Isle suggests a wine or spirit gift for every type of partygoer.

Ray Isle
November 16, 2015

The Hipster
Choose a pet-nat (pétillant naturel), a low-tech, ancient style of sparkling wine from France’s Loire Valley: Agnès & René Mosse Moussamoussettes ($22).

© Chrissy Lau

The Entertainer
Give a case of an affordable sparkling wine like Rotari Brut ($13). It’s a creamy Italian made from Chardonnay, like many Champagnes.

© Chrissy Lau

The Whiskey Drinker
The new Pikesville Straight Rye ($50) has impressive rye-spicy intensity, but maybe add a warning label—it’s 110 proof.

© Chrissy Lau

The Wine Snob
Go big with cult Cabernet producer Ovid’s potent 2012 Hexameter ($285). Or go weird with a wine from an obscure region, like Comte Abbatucci’s spicy 2013 Cuvée Faustine Rouge ($37), from Corsica.

© Chrissy Lau

The Meat Eater
Sonoma’s Mauritson family makes great Zinfandel, plus raises cattle for Painted Hills Natural Beef, a chef favorite. Give your carnivore a bottle of 2012 Mauritson Dry Creek Valley Zin ($29) and some dry-aged rib eyes (paintedhillsnaturalbeef.com).

© Chrissy Lau

The Francophile
The peppery 2013 Bila-Haut Côtes du Roussillon Villages ($14) is made by Rhône superstar Michel Chapoutier. It’s superb—and costs about $300 less than his top Rhône reds.

© Chrissy Lau

The Celebrity Stalker
Casamigos Blanco Tequila ($45) is both exceptionally good and co-owned by George Clooney.

© Chrissy Lau

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up