7 Ways You Can Still Help Nepal

Though the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that devastated Nepal and killed more than 7,000 people on April 25 has receded from the front pages of many newspapers, the country will continue to struggle to recover for many years to come. We’ve been heartened to see an outpouring of support from the restaurant community in the early weeks after the disaster, and though many events have passed, here are seven ongoing opportunities to dine out for good around the US. Please donate generously.

1. For every bottle of water sold at his New York restaurants Jean-Georges, Nougatine, The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges, The Inn at Pound Ridge, JoJo, Mercer Kitchen and Perry St, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will donate $5 to Mercy Corps from now through the end of May, after which the restaurant group will continue fundraising efforts to reach the goal of $1 million. For those not in the New York area, direct donations to Mercy Corps are currently being matched dollar for dollar, up to a total of $115,000, by MasterCard.

2. Namaste Café in Minneapolis has been steadily raising funds since the earthquake, already gathering more than $25,000 toward their goal of $30,000. Diners can donate at the restaurant or online at namastechai.com.

3. In the Portland, Maine, area, chef David Turin’s restaurants will all donate 15 percent of revenue on Wednesday, May 13, to earthquake relief. Participating restaurants include David’s Restaurant and David's Opus Ten in Portland; David’s 388 in South Portland; and in Kennebunkport, the following spots: David’s KPT, One Dock, Ocean, The Tides Beach Club and Abbondante Trattoria.

4. From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, Urban Curry in San Francisco will donate 50 percent of buffet sales to relief efforts spearheaded by the California Sherpa Association. The restaurant will also serve free appetizers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that night in exchange for donations.

5. Eat for Nepal week kicks off on Sunday, May 17, in the Penobscot Bay area of Maine, with Belfast, Rockland, Camden and other local towns participating through Friday, May 22. More information is available via facebook.com/midcoastmainelovesnepal.

6. Nepali chefs from Art and Soul and the Willard InterContinental will serve a family-style meal of lamb and chicken curries on Friday, May 15, at Mess Hall in Washington, DC, donating 100 percent of proceeds to earthquake relief. Seatings are available at 6 and 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $50 per person, available online at eventbrite.com.

7. On May 15, fifteen southern Delaware restaurants will donate a portion of sales to Save the Children, including Fish On in Lewes; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Bethany Beach; Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; Catch 54 and Papá Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island; as well as the following Rehoboth Beach restaurants: Lupo Italian Kitchen, Papá Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, Fins Fish House & Raw Bar, Fins Ale House & Raw Bar, Claws Seafood House, Nage, Hobos Restaurant & Bar and DiFebo’s restaurants (in both Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach). CEO Scott Kammerer of SoDel Concepts is organizing the effort.

