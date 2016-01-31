7 Ways to Win Your Super Bowl Party with Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are one of the most perfect foods to eat while watching the Super Bowl, but on this snackiest of occasions they should not go unadorned. Here are seven ways to make your game day dogs so much better.

Ever since F&W Test Kitchen star Justin Chapple unveiled this technique, it's been our unwavering belief that every dog should be spiralized.

Wolfgang Puck’s incredible hot dogs are filled with Gruyère cheese and wrapped in bacon. Lucy Schaeffer

Honestly, it would be ridiculous not to.

These dogs are so good, thanks to wasabi mayo and a ponzu-spiked cabbage and carrot slaw.

This is called The Chihuahua, and it's delicious.

Where'd the hot dog go? Honestly, these are so good that no one will notice.

These innovative hot dogs are stuffed inside pretzel rolls. John Kernick

You'll be combining two of the best snacks ever.



F&W's Kay Chun tops dogs with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.