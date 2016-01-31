7 Ways to Win Your Super Bowl Party with Hot Dogs

Here's how to upgrade your game day dogs.
Hot dogs are one of the most perfect foods to eat while watching the Super Bowl, but on this snackiest of occasions they should not go unadorned. Here are seven ways to make your game day dogs so much better.
1. Spiralize Them
Ever since F&W Test Kitchen star Justin Chapple unveiled this technique, it's been our unwavering belief that every dog should be spiralized.
2. Stuff Them with Cheese and Wrap Them in Bacon
Honestly, it would be ridiculous not to.
3. Top Them With Wasabi
These dogs are so good, thanks to wasabi mayo and a ponzu-spiked cabbage and carrot slaw.
4. Hit Them with the Avocado
This is called The Chihuahua, and it's delicious.
5. Replace Them with Pastrami and Mushrooms
Where'd the hot dog go? Honestly, these are so good that no one will notice.
6. Put Them in Pretzel Rolls
You'll be combining two of the best snacks ever.
RELATED: German Soft Pretzel Sticks
7. BLT-ize Them (as shown above)
F&W's Kay Chun tops dogs with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.