7 Ways to Use Swiss Chard

Kale isn’t the only supergreen out there. Swiss chard, which is related to beets, is packed with phytonutrients, including eye-protective lutein and zeaxanthin. With Swiss chard, you also get a sturdy stem that’s delicious sautéed with the leaves or pickled on its own.

1. Casserole. Even when it’s smothered in cheese sauce, topped with blue cheese or baked with lots of eggs, the greens are still plenty healthy (and plenty delicious). You can also bake the stems sprinkled with cheese and bread crumbs.

2. Tacos. Fill tortillas with cooked Swiss chard and scrambled eggs for a superb power breakfast.

3. Lentil or bean soup. Give soup an extra nutrient boost by adding the greens during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

4. Salad. Unlike kale, Swiss chard isn’t so tasty raw, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a salad. Give it a salt massage and wilt it slightly to serve with garlicky yogurt or blanch it and serve it Japanese style, in a buttery soy dressing.

5. Cakes. Crust savory Swiss chard patties with panko and pan-fry until crisp.

6. Wrappers. Stuff blanched leaves with grain salad, such as this tabbouleh-like one.

7. Under chicken. Bake chicken over Swiss chard and croutons for a homey one-pot meal.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

