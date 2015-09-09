9 Ways to Use Roasted Tomatoes

Take advantage of ultra-flavorful, roasted end-of-summer tomatoes.

F&W Editors
September 09, 2015

Roasting tomatoes enhances their natural sweetness, making them even more delicious. From savory crêpes to spicy salsa, here's how to take advantage of ultra-flavorful, roasted end-of-summer tomatoes.

1. Crêpes

© Sarah Bolla

These savory crêpes feature melted brie cheese topped with warm roasted cherry tomatoes and frisée.

2. Risotto

F&W Best New Chef 2011 Ricardo Zarate puts a Peruvian spin on risotto, using quinoa in place of rice.

Or try Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio's rich, roasted tomato risotto.

3. Hummus

© Sarah Bolla

This fast dip has all the flavors of classic pizza sauce.

4. Tartlets

These fantastic bite-size tarts are filled with fresh ricotta and topped with oven-roasted tomatoes.

Or try this version with roasted green tomatoes and smoked cheddar.

5. Salsa

Chipotle chiles in adobo give this healthy salsa terrific heat.

6. Open-Face Sandwiches

For a fun spin on the French croque-monsieur, toasted bread is topped with creamy béchamel sauce, roasted heirloom tomatoes, Gruyère cheese and spicy homemade pickled peppers.

7. Soup

This beautiful vegetarian soup combines tart green tomatoes with basil and thyme.

8. Bruschetta

Peak-season tomatoes make all the difference in this simple bruschetta from cookbook author Susan Spungen.

9. Bread Salad

© TINA RUPP

This simple, healthy salad comes together in just 30 minutes.

