7 Ways to Use Radicchio

Radicchio is terrific grilled or roasted on its own, but it can also add crunch and pleasant bitterness to everything from savory tarts to stunningly simple salads. Here, seven great ways to use radicchio.

1. Tarts

This savory radicchio tart is made with three cheeses, bacon and onion.

2. Polenta

Chef Ryan Poli's healthy vegan dish requires just a handful of ingredients.

3. Pasta

Nancy Silverton's amazing pasta features cured pork jowl, radicchio and red onions. Or use grilled radicchio as a stuffing for pasta shells topped with incredible roasted tomato and fennel sauce.

4. Salad

This vegetarian salad with sun-dried tomatoes, semolina croutons and radicchio is ready in just 30 minutes. Or try this deliciously crunchy salad featuring warm escarole, sunflower seeds and radicchio slaw.

5. Calzones

These warm, gooey calzones are filled with grilled raddichio.

6. Soppressata Bundles

Thin slices of soppressata filled with peperonici, fresh goat cheese and shredded radicchio make perfect party snacks.

7. Pizza

Olympic swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale's terrific pizza is topped with caramelized onions, kale and radicchio.

