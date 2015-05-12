7 Ways to Use Radicchio

It’s officially football season, which, for us, means it’s time to kick our snack-making muscles into gear. Start the season strong with a platter of these ultra-meaty snacks, from goat cheese & chorizo rolls to natchitoches meat pies with spicy buttermilk dip to French fries with bulgogi and caramelized kimchi.

Radicchio is terrific grilled or roasted on its own, but it can also add crunch and pleasant bitterness to everything from savory tarts to stunningly simple salads.

F&W Editors
May 12, 2015

Radicchio is terrific grilled or roasted on its own, but it can also add crunch and pleasant bitterness to everything from savory tarts to stunningly simple salads. Here, seven great ways to use radicchio.

1. Tarts
This savory radicchio tart is made with three cheeses, bacon and onion.

2. Polenta
Chef Ryan Poli's healthy vegan dish requires just a handful of ingredients.

3. Pasta
Nancy Silverton's amazing pasta features cured pork jowl, radicchio and red onions. Or use grilled radicchio as a stuffing for pasta shells topped with incredible roasted tomato and fennel sauce.

4. Salad
This vegetarian salad with sun-dried tomatoes, semolina croutons and radicchio is ready in just 30 minutes. Or try this deliciously crunchy salad featuring warm escarole, sunflower seeds and radicchio slaw.

5. Calzones
These warm, gooey calzones are filled with grilled raddichio.

6. Soppressata Bundles
Thin slices of soppressata filled with peperonici, fresh goat cheese and shredded radicchio make perfect party snacks.

7. Pizza
Olympic swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale's terrific pizza is topped with caramelized onions, kale and radicchio.

Related: Delicious Salads
Amazing Pizza
Fast Weekday Pasta

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up