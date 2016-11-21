7 Ways to Use Leftover Mashed Potatoes

We love Thanksgiving leftovers almost as much as the main event. It’s so satisfying to pile turkey and stuffing into thick, hearty sandwiches and transform cranberry sauce into a tangy cocktail. But what about the mashed potatoes? Usually they’re reheated and re-served as a side. This year, try something different.

Here, seven great ideas for what to make with leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes.

David Chang turns leftover mashed potatoes and green beans into crispy canapés.

These oniony mashed potatoes are wonderful morning or night.

Leftover mashed potatoes are a great topping for this vegetable stew.

Chef Ana Sortun uses cold mashed potatoes and melting cheese to give these crunchy cakes a tender filling.

Served with a creamy dill sauce, these cakes are perfect for breakfast or dinner.

This cheesy soup couldn’t be simpler.

Rich and creamy mashed potatoes, blended with minced corned beef and fried to a crisp, are a perfect hearty breakfast on their own, and even better with fried eggs on top.