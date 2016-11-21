7 Ways to Use Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Don't just reheat and serve. Transform leftover mashed potatoes into a delicious meal.
We love Thanksgiving leftovers almost as much as the main event. It’s so satisfying to pile turkey and stuffing into thick, hearty sandwiches and transform cranberry sauce into a tangy cocktail. But what about the mashed potatoes? Usually they’re reheated and re-served as a side. This year, try something different.
Here, seven great ideas for what to make with leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes.
1. Mashed-Potato Spring Rolls
David Chang turns leftover mashed potatoes and green beans into crispy canapés.
2. Golden Mashed Potatoes with Morels and Baked Eggs
These oniony mashed potatoes are wonderful morning or night.
3. Winter-Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie
Leftover mashed potatoes are a great topping for this vegetable stew.
4. Crisp Potato Cakes with Gruyère Cheese
Chef Ana Sortun uses cold mashed potatoes and melting cheese to give these crunchy cakes a tender filling.
5. Potato-and-Wild-Salmon Cakes with Ginger and Scallions
Served with a creamy dill sauce, these cakes are perfect for breakfast or dinner.
6. Spicy Cheddar Mashed Potato Soup
This cheesy soup couldn’t be simpler.
7. Mashed Potato and Corned Beef Hash
Rich and creamy mashed potatoes, blended with minced corned beef and fried to a crisp, are a perfect hearty breakfast on their own, and even better with fried eggs on top.