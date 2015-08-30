7 Ways to Use Leftover Grilled Salmon

Next time you grill salmon, throw a few extra fillets on the grates so you can make one of these dishes the next day.

1. Sandwiches

Layer it with bacon and watercress in a ciabatta roll for a riff on a BLT.

Or dress it with herby yogurt and stuff the salad in a hot dog bun for a salmon roll.

2. Kedgeree

Make a delicious version of this lesser-known British-style breakfast and stir it into creamy curried rice with hard-boiled eggs.

3. Fried rice

While we’re on the topic of rice, why not use grilled salmon in this Chinese comfort classic?

4. Hash

Toss the salmon with cooked potatoes and bacon, then top with poached eggs.

5. Tacos

Wrap leftover grilled salmon in tortillas and top with cabbage, cilantro, radishes and sour cream or pickled onions and lentils.

6. Salad

Turn your Greek salad into a full meal by adding some flaked grilled salmon.

Or substitute it for tuna in a Niçoise salad.

7. Pasta

Use salmon in place of anchovies for a heartier version of puttanesca.

