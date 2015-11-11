7 Ways to Use Leftover Bacon Fat

The next time you cook bacon, don't throw out the drippings! From salad to brownies, here are seven excellent recipes that take advantage of bacon fat.
1. Bacon Fat Tortillas
Homemade tortillas are way better than their store-bought siblings, especially when made with bacon fat. Try them with Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Leg of Lamb, Mexican-Style.
2. Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
"Oyster mushrooms are the awesomest," says chef Kevin Willmann, who uses them in this savory salad.
3. Refried Beans with Spicy Pickled Nopales
These creamy beans are made with bacon fat and tangy pickled cactus.
4. Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas
How do you upgrade quesadillas? Fry them in bacon fat.
5. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans
Mixing bacon fat into the batter enhances the smoky flavor of these incredible brownies.
6. Salmon Hash with Poached Eggs
This terrific breakfast hash is a great way to use leftover salmon or other cooked fish.
7. Candied Bacon Cashews
Stirring in crispy bits of bacon and a little rendered bacon fat makes these cashews extra-indulgent.