7 Ways to Use Leftover Bacon Fat

1. Bacon Fat Tortillas

Homemade tortillas are way better than their store-bought siblings, especially when made with bacon fat. Try them with Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Leg of Lamb, Mexican-Style.

2. Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

"Oyster mushrooms are the awesomest," says chef Kevin Willmann, who uses them in this savory salad.

3. Refried Beans with Spicy Pickled Nopales

These creamy beans are made with bacon fat and tangy pickled cactus.

4. Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas

How do you upgrade quesadillas? Fry them in bacon fat.

5. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans

Mixing bacon fat into the batter enhances the smoky flavor of these incredible brownies.

6. Salmon Hash with Poached Eggs

This terrific breakfast hash is a great way to use leftover salmon or other cooked fish.

7. Candied Bacon Cashews

Stirring in crispy bits of bacon and a little rendered bacon fat makes these cashews extra-indulgent.