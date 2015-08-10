7 Ways to Use Late-Summer Figs

From amazing grilled pizza to superfast crostini, here are seven ways to take advantage of delicious late-summer figs.
1. Pizza
This delicious grilled pizza is topped with creamy gorgonzola and sweet fig chunks.
2. Salad
Chef Tim Byres's healthy salad combines plump, juicy grilled figs and a quick fig jam. Or try this sweet-savory summer fruit salad with ripe green or black figs.
3. Tarts
Chestnut honey gives this beautiful fig-and-raspberry tart a spicy kick.
4. Crostini
Have 5 minutes? Top crispy toasted baguette with ricotta, salami and fig.
5. Clafoutis
F&W Best New Chef '14 Matthew Accarrino's take on the classic French dessert features juicy fresh black mission figs and port-infused whipped cream.
6. Muffins
These delicious yogurt-spelt breakfast muffins are swirled with a syrup made from fresh figs and Marsala wine. Or try these tender fig-studded cornbread muffins.
7. Cake
"I snagged this dessert from my Scandinavian grandmother," says chef Mehmet Gürs of this fantastic raspberry-and-fig cake. Or make this versatile lemon upside-down cake, which is great with any type of fruit.
