7 Ways to Use Late-Summer Figs

From amazing grilled pizza to superfast crostini, here are seven ways to take advantage of delicious late-summer figs.

F&W Editors
August 10, 2015

1. Pizza
This delicious grilled pizza is topped with creamy gorgonzola and sweet fig chunks.

2. Salad
Chef Tim Byres's healthy salad combines plump, juicy grilled figs and a quick fig jam. Or try this sweet-savory summer fruit salad with ripe green or black figs.

3. Tarts
Chestnut honey gives this beautiful fig-and-raspberry tart a spicy kick.

4. Crostini
Have 5 minutes? Top crispy toasted baguette with ricotta, salami and fig.

5. Clafoutis
F&W Best New Chef '14 Matthew Accarrino's take on the classic French dessert features juicy fresh black mission figs and port-infused whipped cream.

6. Muffins
These delicious yogurt-spelt breakfast muffins are swirled with a syrup made from fresh figs and Marsala wine. Or try these tender fig-studded cornbread muffins.

7. Cake
"I snagged this dessert from my Scandinavian grandmother," says chef Mehmet Gürs of this fantastic raspberry-and-fig cake. Or make this versatile lemon upside-down cake, which is great with any type of fruit.

