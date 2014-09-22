7 Ways to Use Honey for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the first of the High Holidays, begins Wednesday evening. Dipping apples in honey isn’t the only way to infuse the new year with sweetness. Here, seven delicious dishes to make for Rosh Hashanah that incorporate honey.

1. Ricotta Crêpes with Honey, Walnuts and Rose

These delicate crêpes are flavored with rosewater and honey.

2. Honey Chiffon Cake

Strong black tea in the batter adds delicious flavor to this amazingly light take on traditional honey cake.

3. Jessamyn’s Sephardic Challah

This fantastic version of the classic Jewish bread is flavored with honey, caraway and anise.

4. Honey-and-Spice Glazed Chicken Breasts

Cayenne pepper adds terrific heat to this quick chicken dish.

5. Honey-Roasted Apricots with Amaretti Cookies

Ready in just 40 minutes, this healthy dessert can also be made with peaches or plums.

6. Lemon Challah Soufflé

Made with a mix of challah bread cubes and lemony custard, this simple soufflé is more like bread pudding.

7. Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Honey

These sweet-savory fritters are perfect as an appetizer or dessert.

