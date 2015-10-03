7 Ways to Use Burrata

Like a poached egg, burrata is a white pocket full of deliciousness. When you cut into burrata’s skin (which is mozzarella cheese, by the way), it oozes fresh, sweet cream and strands of more mozzarella instead of a runny yolk. Here are seven ways to use this incredible cheese.

1. Salsa

Make burrata seem even creamier by pureeing it with milk and olive oil. A hit of lemon juice turns it into a creamy-tangy sauce that’s spectacular over grilled meats.

2. With cured meats

Serve burrata Mario Batali style and set it over speck (a smoked Italian meat) with a lemony pea salad.

3. With crunchy vegetables

Turn cucumbers and radishes into a full meal by serving it with burrata.

4. On toast

Make any vegetable bruschetta more luscious by topping it with a piece of burrata.

5. With pasta

Whether you make a light and lovely veggie pasta or one that’s more earthy and spicy, you can’t go wrong by adding burrata.

6. Grilled cheese

Make the world’s most decadent toasted sandwich with, you guessed it, burrata. Add some bacon, romesco or pesto for good measure.

7. Omelet

Fold the cheese in an omelet just before it’s done cooking, letting the residual cheese melt it.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

