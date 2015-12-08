7 Ways to Upgrade Oatmeal Cookies

From bacon-studded to a version made with sweet, chewy dried figs, here are seven ways to upgrade the timeless cookie.

1. Nutella

These incredible cookies are a cross between an oatmeal cookie and a chocolate-hazelnut cookie.

2. Extra chocolate chips

Both white and semisweet chocolate chips are used in these excellent, chewy cookies.

3. Bacon

Everything is better with smoky, crunchy bacon bits.

4. Gianduja

Upgrade oatmeal cookies with gianduja, a fantastic blend of hazelnut paste and chocolate.

© William Meppem

5. Flax

Flax seed meal and whole flax seeds add nutritional value to these gooey oatmeal cookies.

6. Dried figs

Give oatmeal cookies extra natural sweetness and terrific texture by adding dried figs.

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu

7. Peanut butter chips

Sweet peanut butter chips star in this easy, tasty cookie recipe.