7 Ways to Upgrade Oatmeal Cookies

Freshly baked oatmeal raisin cookies and a glass of milk are a classic (and delicious) dessert. But this holiday season, don't settle for your everyday oatmeal cookies—take them over the top.

F&W Editors
December 08, 2015

From bacon-studded to a version made with sweet, chewy dried figs, here are seven ways to upgrade the timeless cookie.

1. Nutella
These incredible cookies are a cross between an oatmeal cookie and a chocolate-hazelnut cookie.

2. Extra chocolate chips
Both white and semisweet chocolate chips are used in these excellent, chewy cookies.

3. Bacon
Everything is better with smoky, crunchy bacon bits.

4. Gianduja
Upgrade oatmeal cookies with gianduja, a fantastic blend of hazelnut paste and chocolate.

© William Meppem

5. Flax
Flax seed meal and whole flax seeds add nutritional value to these gooey oatmeal cookies.

6. Dried figs
Give oatmeal cookies extra natural sweetness and terrific texture by adding dried figs.

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu

7. Peanut butter chips
Sweet peanut butter chips star in this easy, tasty cookie recipe.

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up