7 Ways to Upgrade a Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken salad sandwiches are a classic, and we wouldn't presume to mess with the filling's time-honored mix of chunky chicken, mayo, celery and mustard if we didn't think we could make it even better. We do, and here's how.

1. With blue cheese. Crumbly blue cheese adds rich flavor to the sandwich. Pretty much any type you have in the fridge will work.

2. With corn. Sweet bites of fresh corn make a wonderful, summery addition.

3. With curry. For an Indian-inspired salad, add some curry to the mix. The spice also gives the chicken a beautiful color.

4. With Sriracha. Spicy Sriracha is great in almost anything—including chicken salad. Stir in edamame for a terrific Asian-inspired sandwich.

5. With mint. Fresh mint elevates chicken salad, especially when paired with briny feta cheese.

6. With jalapeño. Fresh jalapeños add a zesty flavor and a touch of crunch.

7. With honey mustard. Swap out the usual brown or yellow mustard for a homemade sweet-tangy honey mustard.

