7 Ways to Upgrade Boring Old Steamed Broccoli

Here, seven easy upgrades for steamed broccoli that will take it from blah to delicious while retaining all of its good-for-you benefits.

1. Broccoli with Orange-Chile Oil

A garlicky, gingery, citrusy vinaigrette is delicious on steamed vegetables.

2. Broccoli à la Catalan

In this quick recipe, chef Jeremy Fox combines two antioxidant-packed vegetables—broccoli and red peppers—in this hearty, Spanish-inspired salad studded with pine nuts and golden raisins.

3. Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade

A briny, pungent sauce like this olive tapenade is a perfect accompaniment to broccoli.

4. Steamed Broccoli with Miso Butter

Umami-packed miso butter makes anything taste delicious.

5. Bay-Steamed Broccoli

Steaming broccoli with bay leaves makes it fantastically fragrant.

6. Steamed Broccoli with Ginger and Sesame Seeds

In this simple recipe, broccoli is tossed with ginger, sesame oil and garlic for an Asian-inspired side dish.

7. Steamed Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan

A sprinkling of Parmesan cheese goes a long way in this easy dish.