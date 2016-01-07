7 Ways to Transform Butter Into an Amazing Sauce

From a quick tomato sauce to a kimchi-spiked butter sauce, here are seven ways to make an amazing sauce with butter and not much else.

1. Seared Scallops with Pinot Gris Butter Sauce

"Pinot Gris loves shellfish," says star chef Hugh Acheson, who uses the white wine and butter to make a sauce for scallops.

2. Quick Tomato Sauce with Butter

This sauce relies on butter instead of olive oil to smooth out the acidity of the tomatoes.

3. Chervil Butter Sauce

A little bit of this sauce goes a long way. Try it with these incredible crab and lemon thyme soufflés.

4. Tabasco Butter Sauce

Texas chef Dean Fearing's spicy sauce is made with whole Chile Dirbol and Tabasco sauce.

5. Red Wine Mushroom Sauce

Try this umami-packed sauce with red meat, chicken or full-flavored fish.

6. Smoked Gouda Béchamel

Béchamel is a classic French white sauce made by stirring milk into a cooked mixture of flour and butter. Adding smoked Gouda makes it thick, creamy, cheesy and irresistible.

7. Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce

Star chef Zak Pelaccio tops lobster with a butter sauce flavored with cabbage kimchi.