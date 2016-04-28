7 Ways to Transform the Appletini into a Respectable Cocktail

Yes, it can be done.

F&W Editors
April 28, 2016

The Appletini is less than fashionable, and for good reason. This ultrasweet drink, traditionally associated with sorority girls, bar newbies and Zach Braff’s character on Scrubs, is an undignified combination of vodka and saccharine-sweet apple liqueur. But, hard as this may be to believe, there are a ways to rejigger the drink to make it something worth sipping. Here, seven improbably delicious cocktails to make at home, all inspired by the Appletini.

1. Appletta 
This sage-and-lemon-spiked take on an apple martini swaps out vodka for herbal cachaça.

2. Gingered Apple Sparkler 
Citrus vodka, apple liqueur and a splash of ginger beer come together in this spicy-sweet highball.

3. The Big Apple Martini 
Instead of candy-sweet apple liqueur, this martini calls for applejack brandy and a touch of Calvados.

4. Smoky Apple 
This cocktail combines rich blended scotch with apple schnapps and spicy Angostura bitters.

5. Rosemary Martini 
Sparkling pear cider gives this cocktail a fruity, spritzy edge.

6. Green with Envy 
Fresh, muddled green apple brightens up this delicious sake-tini.

7. Apple Drink 
Fruity martinis meet mojitos in this delicious cocktail.

