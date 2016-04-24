7 Ways to Salt-Bake a Fish

Baking a whole fish in a salt crust makes it insanely moist and delicate and leaves it perfectly seasoned—plus the presentation is stunning. From succulent branzino to beautiful snapper with eggplant-raisin puree, here are seven fantastic ways to salt-bake fish.

This easy, foolproof recipe from chef and fish expert Dave Pasternack makes a moist and perfectly salt-baked fish every time.

Pickled onions make a fast, tart, crunchy sauce for this fantastic salt-baked trout.

Star chef Thomas Keller serves this fish with a chunky zucchini-basil pistou—Provence's version of pesto—and lemony cherry tomatoes.

It's rosé season and this recipe is rosé's best friend.

Salmon roast—a large chunk cut from the widest end of the fish (right behind the head) stars in this excellent recipe. This very flavorful part of the fish comes with skin and bones, which keep the salmon moist as it bakes inside its protective crust of salt mixed with egg white.

Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio says fish in a salt-crust is sexy.

Manhattan club and restaurant manager Artan Gjoni loves this succulent fish recipe from his native Montenegro.



