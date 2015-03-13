7 Ways to Put Kimchi in Everything

From amazing seafood soup to spicy Bloody Marys, here are seven ways you should definitely be using kimchi.
1. Soup
Kimchi adds quick flavor to this delicious noodle soup. You can also use leftover kimchi that's become too sour to eat straight in this fantastic seafood stew.
2. Dumplings
Gyoza wrappers make quick work of these terrific pork-and-kimchi dumplings.
3. Fried Rice
Andrew Zimmern's addictive Asian-inspired dish features roasted pork, sweet Chinese sausage, spicy kimchi and sticky rice.
4. Bloody Marys
Upgrade the classic cocktail with pureed kimchi.
5. Burgers
Quick cucumber kimchi tops Bill Kim's incredible pork burgers. Or blend Dungeness crab with kimchi for Asian-style crab cakes.
6. French Fries
Topping hot french fries with caramelized kimchi and grilled Korean-style beef makes a perfect late-night snack.
7. Stir-Fry
Add spicy kimchi to seared eggplant for a fantastic vegetarian stir-fry or try it with fresh pork belly.
