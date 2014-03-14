7 Ways to Open a Bottle of Wine Without a Corkscrew

Corkscrews are great for opening wine, but an inventive sommelier can get the job done without one. Here, Hristo Zisovski (beverage director for the Altamarea Group and one of F&W's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year) dons a GoPro camera and uses the following tools to pop (or bypass) the cork:

1. A shoe.

2. A wood screw, a screwdriver and pliers.

3. A CO 2 blaster

4. Port tongs.

5. An ah-so.

6. Coravin.

7. A saber.









