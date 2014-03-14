7 Ways to Open a Bottle of Wine Without a Corkscrew

Corkscrews are great for opening wine, but an inventive sommelier can get the job done without one. Here, Hristo Zisovski dons a GoPro camera and uses 7 clever tools to bypass the cork.
Corkscrews are great for opening wine, but an inventive sommelier can get the job done without one. Here, Hristo Zisovski (beverage director for the Altamarea Group and one of F&W's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year) dons a GoPro camera and uses the following tools to pop (or bypass) the cork:
1. A shoe.
2. A wood screw, a screwdriver and pliers.
3. A CO2 blaster
4. Port tongs.
5. An ah-so.
6. Coravin.
7. A saber.
