7 Ways to Make an Ultra-Springy Pimm's Cup

The perfect post-polo drink.
If Spring had an official cocktail, the Pimm's Cup would be it. It's ultra-refreshing, bright and vibrant—and as easy to make as it is to drink. To mix a basic version of the classic British cocktail, all you need is Pimm’s No. 1, ginger ale (or some sort of lemon-lime soda), cucumber and lemon. And while the traditional version is great, it can get better. Try one of these extra-springy recipes:
1. Pimm’s Cooler
This cocktail is packed with fruit and mint and spiked with orange liqueur.
2. Pimm’s Pony
Garnish this drink with a quick cucumber foam.
3. Celery Cup No. 1
Muddled celery makes this drink extra-refreshing.
4. Royal Fruit Cup
A spring of basil makes this cocktail deliciously aromatic and a little savory.
5. Firesuite
This extra-boozy take on a Pimm’s Cup includes woodsy St. George Dry Rye Gin and a spicy cayenne extract.
6. Pimm’s Iced Tea Cup
Mint tea is a fantastic addition to this herbaceous drink.
7. Pimm’s Cup Royale
Amp up the Pimm’s Cup with Cognac, peach liqueur and Champagne.