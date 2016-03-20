7 Ways to Make an Ultra-Springy Pimm's Cup

If Spring had an official cocktail, the Pimm's Cup would be it. It's ultra-refreshing, bright and vibrant—and as easy to make as it is to drink. To mix a basic version of the classic British cocktail, all you need is Pimm’s No. 1, ginger ale (or some sort of lemon-lime soda), cucumber and lemon. And while the traditional version is great, it can get better. Try one of these extra-springy recipes:

1. Pimm’s Cooler

This cocktail is packed with fruit and mint and spiked with orange liqueur.

2. Pimm’s Pony

Garnish this drink with a quick cucumber foam.

3. Celery Cup No. 1

Muddled celery makes this drink extra-refreshing.

4. Royal Fruit Cup

A spring of basil makes this cocktail deliciously aromatic and a little savory.

5. Firesuite

This extra-boozy take on a Pimm’s Cup includes woodsy St. George Dry Rye Gin and a spicy cayenne extract.

6. Pimm’s Iced Tea Cup

Mint tea is a fantastic addition to this herbaceous drink.

7. Pimm’s Cup Royale

Amp up the Pimm’s Cup with Cognac, peach liqueur and Champagne.