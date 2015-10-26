7 Ways to Make Shepherd's Pie

There’s a reason shepherd’s pie is a pub staple. Topped with creamy mashed potatoes, the cozy, comforting, meaty casserole is perfect with beer, easy to make for a crowd and enjoyed by even the pickiest of eaters. Here, seven ways to make the cold-weather classic.
1. Classic Shepherd’s Pie
Madeira, a fortified wine, gives this pub dish a caramelly sweetness.
2. Wine-Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie
Chef Yves Camdeborde spreads a buttery puree of potatoes mixed with celery root over tender, juicy beef cheeks, then tops it with crunchy bread crumbs.
3. Chicken and Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Mash
Melissa Rubel plays with the meat-and-potatoes mix in a traditional shepherd’s pie, using chicken in the filling and buttery mashed parsnips on top.
4. Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Puree Topping
This is a great way to use up leftover turkey.
5. Winter-Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie
This vegetarian casserole is packed with vegetables like celery, turnips, brussels sprouts, parsnips and fennel.
6. Lamb and Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pies
Swapping out the usual mashed potatoes for sweet potatoes is a great way to update the old-school dish.
7. Turkey Shepherd’s Pie with Two-Potato Topping
This recipe is made with both regular and sweet potatoes.