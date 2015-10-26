7 Ways to Make Shepherd's Pie

1. Classic Shepherd’s Pie

Madeira, a fortified wine, gives this pub dish a caramelly sweetness.

2. Wine-Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie

Chef Yves Camdeborde spreads a buttery puree of potatoes mixed with celery root over tender, juicy beef cheeks, then tops it with crunchy bread crumbs.

3. Chicken and Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Mash

Melissa Rubel plays with the meat-and-potatoes mix in a traditional shepherd’s pie, using chicken in the filling and buttery mashed parsnips on top.

4. Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Puree Topping

This is a great way to use up leftover turkey.

5. Winter-Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie

This vegetarian casserole is packed with vegetables like celery, turnips, brussels sprouts, parsnips and fennel.

6. Lamb and Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pies

Swapping out the usual mashed potatoes for sweet potatoes is a great way to update the old-school dish.

7. Turkey Shepherd’s Pie with Two-Potato Topping

This recipe is made with both regular and sweet potatoes.