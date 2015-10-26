7 Ways to Make Shepherd's Pie

There’s a reason shepherd’s pie is a pub staple. Topped with creamy mashed potatoes, the cozy, comforting, meaty casserole is perfect with beer, easy to make for a crowd and enjoyed by even the pickiest of eaters. Here, seven ways to make the cold-weather classic.

F&W Editors
October 26, 2015

1. Classic Shepherd’s Pie 
Madeira, a fortified wine, gives this pub dish a caramelly sweetness.

2. Wine-Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie 
Chef Yves Camdeborde spreads a buttery puree of potatoes mixed with celery root over tender, juicy beef cheeks, then tops it with crunchy bread crumbs.

3. Chicken and Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Mash 
Melissa Rubel plays with the meat-and-potatoes mix in a traditional shepherd’s pie, using chicken in the filling and buttery mashed parsnips on top.

4. Shepherd’s Pie with Parsnip Puree Topping 
This is a great way to use up leftover turkey.

5. Winter-Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie 
This vegetarian casserole is packed with vegetables like celery, turnips, brussels sprouts, parsnips and fennel.

6. Lamb and Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pies 
Swapping out the usual mashed potatoes for sweet potatoes is a great way to update the old-school dish.

7. Turkey Shepherd’s Pie with Two-Potato Topping 
This recipe is made with both regular and sweet potatoes.

