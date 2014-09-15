7 Ways to Make Corn Chowder

What’s the best way to eat delicious late-summer corn as we transition into fall? You got it: in a bowl of the world’s most comforting soup. Here are seven ways to make corn chowder, whether raw and vegan or bacon-studded.

1. With ham. Use a smoked ham rind and corn cobs to make a wildly flavorful broth for this simple take on corn chowder.

2. With fish. Add another one of summer’s best ingredients—Alaskan wild salmon—to your chowder a few minutes before serving.

3. With clams. Make two chowders in one, pairing clams with sweet corn in one creamy soup.

4. Raw and vegan. Believe it or not, this method makes for an insanely delicious soup. Puree raw corn with water, raw cashews, garlic and olive oil until silky smooth, then garnish with more raw corn and cilantro.

5. South American–style. For a soup reminiscent of Peru, spice it with cumin and paprika and add cabbage and butternut squash along with the potatoes and corn.

Or, make it Ecuadoran and flavor the soup with tomatoes, thicken it with plantains, then stir in marinated shrimp soon before serving.

6. As a salad. Nix the broth and instead, sauté bacon and diced cooked potatoes with red peppers and corn, then dress with cider vinegar.

7. Bacon-and-scallop studded. Turn chowder into a side dish, serving it as a base for seared scallops with bacon.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

