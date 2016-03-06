7 Ways to Make a Classic Frisée Salad

Bitter, crunchy and tangy, the frisée salad is greater than the sum of its simple parts. All you need are some good, curly leaves, an easy vinaigrette and a few other ingredients (poached egg and lardons being the classic accessories) to make a gorgeous, flavor-packed salad worthy of an elegant dinner party or a luxe lunch for one. Here, our best recipes for this time-tested bistro stalwart.

1. Warm Chanterelle and Frisée Salad

Earthy chanterelle mushrooms and nutty cheese shavings make this salad hearty enough to stand up to red wine.

2. Frisée Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

This warm salad is supremely bacon-y.

3. Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad

Sweet poached shrimp is perfect with mild melon and peppery frisée.

4. Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing

Here’s a great way to serve a frisée salad in the winter.

5. Frisée-and-Potato Salad

The secret to this exceptionally delicious dish is nutritional yeast, which adds an umami-rich flavor.

6. Frisée Salad with Sautéed Chicken Livers and Croutons

Chicken livers, frisée, crisp bread, bacon and hard-cooked eggs make for a totally satisfying salad.

7. One-Eyed Salad with Winter Greens and Brown Sugar-Bacon Vinaigrette

Baby greens join frisée in Andrew Zimmern’s beefed up version of the popular salad.