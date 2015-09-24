7 Ways to Make a Better Tuna Sandwich

There’s no doubt about it: A classic tuna sandwich made with white bread and mayo is one of the most satisfying meals. But there's still room for improvement. Try reinventing your tuna sandwich or melt with ingredients like curry, piquillo peppers or marinated artichokes. Here are seven exceptional ways to take your tuna sandwich from great to awesome:

1. Provençal Tuna Sandwiches with Fennel Mayo

Star chef Curtis Stone packs his version of the classic pan bagnat for family trips to the beach. This sandwich gets better as it sits and the flavors blend.

2. Oregon Tuna Melts

Approaching tuna-melt perfection, these sandwiches have the ideal tuna-to-cheese ratio.

3. Tuna Banh Mi

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño, and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise.

© Eva Kolenko

4. Italian Tuna Melts

The tuna melt is a decidedly American sandwich. Here it’s given an Italian twist with imported tuna, marinated artichokes and green olives. If you can find it, creamy, delicate Robiola cheese is terrific melted on top.

5. Tuna-and-Gruyère Panino

Here, delicious and fresh tuna salad gets sandwiched with sharp Gruyère cheese and pressed until melty and gooey.

6. Curried Tuna Salad BLTs

Curry powder gives tuna salad a flavorful twist and turns it into a surprising but delicious addition to a classic BLT.

7. Tuna Bocadillos

Give the humble tuna sandwich a Spanish makeover with piquillo peppers.

Related: F&W’s Best Sandwich Recipes

10 Superfast Grilled Tuna Recipes

6 Tuna Salad Upgrades