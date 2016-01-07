7 Ways to Make a Better Cosmopolitan

Help make the Cosmopolitan great again.
The Cosmopolitan was once a great drink. Before the rock sugar rims, the sticky-sweet mixes and the Sex and the City overkill, the Cosmo was a deliciously tart but balanced blend of citrus-flavored vodka, triple sec, lime juice and cranberry juice. In its purest form, it’s a rosy hued take on a daisy (essentially a sour that's been modified with a liqueur), but it’s also ripe for adaptation. Here, seven recipes that should redeem and repair the Cosmopolitan’s reputation.
1. Blueberry Cosmopolitan
Muddled blueberries tint this version of the cocktail a gorgeous hot pink.
2. Cowboy Cosmo
A cross between a Cosmopolitan and a margarita, this drink uses silver tequila in place of citrus vodka.
3. Pineapple Cosmopolitans
These cocktails are pretty and pink, with a hit of fresh pineapple.
4. Cucumber Cosmopolitan
This recipe calls for gin in place of citrus vodka, along with white cranberry juice and cucumber water for an ultra-refreshing drink.
5. Blood Orange Cosmo
Take advantage of winter produce by making this brightly flavored blood orange cocktail.
6. Sophisticated Lady
Bar manager Jackson Cannon wanted to serve a mocktail that was neither soda-driven nor a supersweet "juice bomb." The result: this savory take on a Cosmopolitan.
7. Montecosmo
This riff is made with rum instead of vodka.