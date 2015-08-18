7 Ways to Indulge Your Love of Cheese During Grilling Season

From robiola-oozing mortadella packets to gooey stuffed burgers, these recipes make the most of grilling with cheese.
1. Grilled Mortadella and Robiola Packets
Star chef Mario Batali's terrific wraps are best with Italian mortadella and creamy, fresh robiola cheese.
2. Cheese Stuffed Grilled Peppers
Make this cookout snack with any size peppers. As they blister, the cheese mixture tucked inside turns warm and gooey.
3. Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums
Chef Michael Psilaki's version of saganaki (fried cheese with lemon) uses the milky Greek cheese manouri, which is made from the whey that's drained off during feta production.
4. Chile-Spiked Grilled Corn Rolled in Cotija Cheese
Pure ground chile adds fantastic heat to sweet grilled corn coated in creamy cheese.
5. Four-Cheese Grilled Pesto Pizza
This incredible white pizza features garlicky pistachio pesto and four cheeses: mozzarella, Fontina, provolone and scamorza.
6. Open-Face Cheese Toasts with Broccoli Rabe Relish
Top chef alum Stephanie Izard tops these warm, melted cheddar cheese toasts with tangy relish.
7. Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Burgers
These fast, 20-minute burgers are stuffed with spicy pimento cheese before grilling, then topped with chile relish.
