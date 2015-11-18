7 Ways to Have a Pinterest-Worthy Thanksgiving

From DIY popcorn-shaped turkey to apple sangria, here's how to have the ultimate Pinterest-inspired Thanksgiving.

1. Think DIY décor. For a fun and festive table decoration, fill a turkey-shaped bag with popcorn.

2. Turn your table red. Copper flatware continues to be a sought-after metallic look for the 2015 holiday season. Set your table with this brushed copper quartet and dress up your plants with these glam planters.

3. Keep doing what you're doing with bacon. OK, this is nothing new, but Pinners love adding bacon to Brussels sprouts (as both an app and a side). And who can blame them? Try these smoky brussels sprouts or this warm brussels sprout slaw with bacon. Plus, you can make this quick brussels sprout, bacon and Gruyère frittata with any leftovers.

4. Cook slow. Slow cookers are a great way to make classic sides like mashed potatoes or creamed corn. But you can also use your slow cooker for desserts like this incredible cheesecake.

5. Rethink traditional dishes. You don't need bread to make amazing Thanksgiving stuffing. Here, five amazing gluten-free stuffing recipes to make that will satisfy any stuffing fanatic.

6. Use pumpkin for more than just pie. From parfaits to cookies to cheesecake dip, go beyond classic pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving.

7. Apple-fy your sangria. For a fall spin on the classic Spanish drink, use apples in Thanksgiving sangria. Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is spiked with apple brandy. Or try this rosé sangria with cranberries and apples.