7 Ways to Have a Champagne-Soaked New Year's Eve

December 28, 2015

Instead of simply sipping Champagne with dinner, include the fizzy wine in the meal itself. Here, the best reasons to stock up on a few extra bottles this New Year’s Eve and cook up one amazing Champagne-drenched meal.

1. Oysters Rocafella 
In this take on Oysters Rockefeller, chef Mario Carbone tops raw oysters with a tangy vinegar-shallot mignonette, plus a Champagne-infused foam.

2. Champagne-Roasted Cauliflower with Gruyère 
For the ultimate New Year’s Eve side dish, roast whole heads of cauliflower with Champagne, then top with a creamy cheese sauce.

3. Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce 
Vinny Dotolo found inspiration for this elegant dish by thinking about New Year's Eve classics. Both Champagne and caviar flavor the butter sauce that he spoons over seared scallops set on mini potato pancakes.

4. Champagne-Tomatillo Fritters 
The batter for these fritters is deliciously light and crisp thanks to Champagne. It would also be great with sliced eggplant and zucchini.

5. Strawberry-Champagne Granita 
Blending fresh strawberries with sparkling wine, Andrew Zimmern's beautiful and refreshing granita is the perfect dessert for an elegant dinner.

6. Chocolate Pâté with Champagne Sabayon 
This decadent chocolate dessert is accented with an airy Champagne-spiked sabayon.

7. Cranberry Champagne Gelée with Oranges 
These easy gelatins are as beautiful as they are delicious.

