7 Ways to Grill Fruit

Grilling fruit caramelizes the sugars and makes them extra-flavorful and just a touch smoky. Here, seven fantastic grilled fruit desserts that you should definitely try at your next cookout.

1. Nectarine-Gingersnap Hobo Packs

Crushed gingersnaps make a terrific streusel topping for grilled nectarines.

2. Grilled Honeydew Wedges with Lime Sugar

This simple dessert requires only three ingredients.

3. Grilled Fruit with Honeyed Lemon Thyme Vinegar

Chef Dan Barber's simple dessert can be made with any summer fruit like plums, apricots and nectarines.

4. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone

This knife-and-fork dessert is a great way to showcase summer fruits at their peak.

5. Cinnamon Grilled Pineapple with Bourbon Glaze

Top ice cream with these incredible grilled pineapple kebabs.

6. Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake

Serve grilled strawberries and blueberries with everything from ice cream to pound cake.

7. Grilled Peaches and Plums with Mascarpone

What's the secret to this fast, healthy dessert? Chef Francis Mallmann bastes peaches and plums with melted butter and sugar to bring out their natural sweetness on the grill.

