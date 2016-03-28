7 Ways to Get Your Daikon On

Get more out of the delicious radish.
Daikon radishes are a staple in Asian cuisine—the name daikon means "great root" in Japanese—and they should be a go-to in your kitchen as well. From savory crêpes to bright mango curry, here are seven ways to take advantage of daikon.
1. Kale Pad Thai with Daikon Radish
Soft rice noodles are combined with crunchy fresh daikon strips for a vegetable-packed take on the classic dish.
2. Beet-and-Orange-Infused Daikon with Onion Puree
Inspired by the Chinese-French artist Zao Wou-Ki, Pierre Gagnaire's ingenious and surprisingly simple dish looks like a brush dipped in magenta paint.
3. Carrot and Daikon Pickles
It doesn't get any easier than these tasty DIY pickled vegetables.
4. Daikon-Papaya Summer Rolls with Minted Yogurt Sauce
Tangy marinated daikon, cucumber and papaya star in these fantastic hors d'oeuvres.
5. Filipino Salad Crêpes
Star chef Paul Qui's savory crêpes are filled with a crisp and refreshing julienned salad of cucumber, carrot, daikon and green mango.
6. Radishes with Sour Cream Dressing and Nigella Seeds
Black nigella seeds add a nutty, peppery flavor to this quick radish dish.
7. Mango Curry
This vibrant curry features crunchy noodles made of thinly julienned daikon radishes, zucchini and bell peppers dressed with a toasted pumpkin seed pesto and curry spice, then finished with sweet mango and herbs.